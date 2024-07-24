Narvaez and Espinoza fight for the Fedecaribe belt   – World Boxing Association

Colombian Juan Narvaez and Venezuelan Jose Espinoza will step into the ring in Barranquilla this Saturday to fight for the Fedecaribe super middleweight belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA) in an event that will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the pioneer organization.

Narvaez, 19, is a top Colombian boxing prospect. The Cartagena native made his debut last year and has since fought back-to-back fights to become the recent national champion with a win over Jhon Teheran last May.

Along the way he has knocked out every opponent he has faced, including very experienced fighters like Ricardo Torres and Darleys Perez.

Now his opponent will be Espinoza, a 36-year-old Venezuelan with experience in Switzerland and Argentina, who will try to make the night difficult for the home fighter. The fighter from Los Teques comes from defeating Dervi Castillo in June and feels ready for a new international challenge.

Narvaez has 8 wins in his professional career, all by knockout, while Espinoza has 15 wins, 3 losses and 12 knockouts.