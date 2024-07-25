Canelo Alvarez to face Edgar Berlanga on Mexican Independence Day Weekend

Canelo Promotions Presents Pound-For-Pound Great & Mexican Superstar Canelo Álvarez Battling Undefeated Puerto Rican Knockout Artist Edgar Berlanga Saturday, September 14 Topping PBC Pay-Per-View Event Available on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy Lara Defends Title Against Two-Division World Champion Danny García in Star-Studded Co-Main Event

Blockbuster Pay-Per-View Card Also Available Live on DAZN.com

Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. PT

Pre-Sale Tickets Available Monday, July 29 Beginning at 10 a.m. PT with Code: PBC

LAS VEGAS – July 25, 2024 – Pound-for-pound great and Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez will put his unified WBC, WBA and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles on the line against undefeated WBA No. 1-Ranked Mandatory Contender Edgar Berlanga as Canelo Promotions presents a Mexican Independence Day weekend extravaganza headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video taking place Saturday, Sept. 14 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This showdown will deliver the latest chapter in the long boxing rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico with the fighting pride of Mexico in Canelo Álvarez dueling Puerto Rico’s Edgar Berlanga. Canelo is no stranger to this heated rivalry, highlighted by numerous historic matchups including Salvador Sánchez vs. Wilfredo Gómez and Julio César Chávez Sr. vs. Héctor Camacho, as he defeated Puerto Rican Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto in one of the biggest Mexico vs. Puerto Rico fights in recent memory.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to purchase the PPV via DAZN.com. Additionally, fans can purchase the PPV at PPV.com. On top of those options, fans will continue to be able to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets.

The star-studded co-main event will feature Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara taking on hard-hitting two-division world champion and Puerto Rican star Danny “Swift” García in a 12-round showdown between two of this era’s most accomplished fighters.

Pre-sale tickets are available Monday, July 29 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com by using the code: PBC. The public on-sale is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. PT with tickets available through AXS.com.

The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, in association with Matchroom Boxing.

“Every day we are preparing,” said Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s manager and trainer. “We know that Berlanga is a good fighter, a strong, undefeated fighter. The confrontations within boxing between Mexico and Puerto Rico are always intense fights, very morbid fights and, above all, very good boxing. Puerto Rico has produced many world champions and hall of fame fighters. Mexico has done the same. It is going to be a very attractive fight against a great fighter in Berlanga who’s undefeated and faced some of the best fighters competing at 168 pounds over the last few years.”

“I’m excited for my guy, Edgar Berlanga, to get a shot at the king of boxing Canelo Álvarez,” said Keith Connolly, Berlanga’s manager. “I want to thank all the players involved in helping me get this deal over the line. Canelo vs. Berlanga is renewing the Mexico vs Puerto Rico rivalry, which is the best in boxing history. Sept. 14 is a can’t miss event for fans around the world.”

“Mexican Independence Day weekend is synonymous with big Canelo Álvarez fights, and Saturday, Sept. 14 will be the next chapter of that historic story,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Canelo has long reigned as the 168-pound king and will put his three unified world titles up against a young, power-punching contender in Edgar Berlanga as he looks to once again score a victory for his home country in the storied rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico. With the addition of the Erislandy Lara vs. Danny García world championship battle in the co-main event, plus more matchups to come, everything lines up for an event worthy of the holiday weekend live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in another stacked PBC Pay-Per- View on Prime Video.”

“Edgar Berlanga’s nickname is the Chosen One and I’m so happy he got the golden pick for Sept. 14,” said Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Boxing. “This is the fight we dreamed about when we signed Edgar last year and he is ready to give everything for himself, his family and for Puerto Rico. You have a young, unbeaten, fearless puncher ready to tackle one of the all-time greats – get ready for drama in Las Vegas!”

*CANELO ÁLVAREZ VS. EDGAR BERLANGA*

The reigning WBC, WBA and WBO Super Middleweight World Champion, Canelo Álvarez will look to continue his run at the top of the super middleweight division, this time against the undefeated Edgar Berlanga, who earned the WBA’s No. 1 ranking at 168-pounds and who will look to make a monumental splash while representing his Puerto Rican heritage in the biggest fight of his career to date.

Having captured world titles at 154, 160, 168 and 175 pounds, Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) steps back into the ring after dropping countryman Jaime Munguía in May on his way to a unanimous decision win. The fighting pride of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Canelo became undisputed at super middleweight in November 2021 by taking the IBF belt from then unbeaten Caleb Plant via an 11th-round TKO, eventually going on to successfully defend all four titles four times. After dropping a light heavyweight title fight against Dmitriy Bivol in May 2022, Canelo rebounded to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in their Sept. 2022 trilogy fight before besting John Ryder and Jermell Charlo in 2023. Under the guidance of his renowned manager and trainer Eddy Reynoso, Canelo has triumphed over a long list of elite fighters since turning pro at just 15-years-old in 2005, including Golovkin, Charlo, Shane Mosley, Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto and Sergey Kovalev, to name a few. Outside of the Bivol fight, Canelo’s only other defeat came against undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather in Sept. 2013.

“I am very happy for this fight between Mexico and Puerto Rico,” said Álvarez. “It’s exciting to be part of another great Mexico vs. Puerto Rico battle inside the ring because historically we have always offered unforgettable fights full of passion. I am proud to contribute to this legacy and facing an opponent like Edgar Berlanga adds even more excitement and meaning to this event.”

A native of Brooklyn, NY who proudly represents his Puerto Rican roots, Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) first grabbed the attention of the boxing world by knocking out his first 16 opponents in round one after turning pro in 2016. The 27-year-old continued to rack up victories after his first- round KO streak ended, defeating a slew of tough veterans including Demond Nicholson, Marcelo Cóceres, Steve Rolls and Alexis Angulo. Berlanga has continued to show impressive power to match his improving skills in his last two fights as he dropped Jason Quigley four times on his way to a 12-round unanimous decision in June 2023, before most recently stopping the previously undefeated Padraig McCrory in round six this past February. Berlanga turned pro after sporting a stellar 162-17 amateur record and is trained by his longtime trainer Marc Farrait.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the good Lord for putting me in this position,” said Berlanga. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. I deserve to be here, and I’m going to shock the world and silence the critics by delivering a masterful performance and knocking out Canelo Álvarez on Sept. 14. I will prove that my Puerto Rican heritage surpasses Mexican boxing, from Gómez to Trinidad to Cotto, and now to Berlanga. I will reclaim what is rightfully ours. I’m ready to make this a historic firefight, continuing the greatest rivalry in boxing: Puerto Rico vs Mexico. Vamos arriba, puñeta!”

*ERISLANDY LARA VS. DANNY GARCÍA*

Pitting two fighters with more world championship experience than almost anyone else in this era of boxing, with a combined 24 appearances in world title fights, the co-main event will feature Cuban star Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara facing two-division world champion and Puerto Rican star Danny “Swift” García in a high-stakes matchup for Lara’s WBA Middleweight World Championship.

Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) has been dominant in his run at 160-pounds, showing off his ability to go toe-to-toe and end a fight with one punch, after establishing himself as one of boxing’s best technical fighters throughout the first part of his career. He captured his WBA title with a first-round knockout of Thomas LaManna in May 2021, before KO’ing Gary O’Sullivan in May 2022 and most recently sparking out Michael Zerafa in round two in March. Prior to his middleweight exploits, Lara was the longest reigning 154-pound world champion before he lost a tough split- decision to Jarrett Hurd in a 2018 title unification match that earned “Fight of the Year” from the BWAA. Lara returned from that fight and battled former 154-pound world titleholder Brian Castaño to an exciting draw in another narrow fight that could have gone Lara’s way. He faced a slew of the top 154-pounders in the sport, including Canelo Álvarez, ahead of his middleweight debut.

“My fight with Danny García will be a classic battle between two legendary fighters of our era,” said Lara. “We’ve both faced the best, have impressive resumes and have competed at the top level for a long time. I’m excited for this fight. I encourage all my Mexican fans to tune in on Mexican Independence Day, bring your flags and support this great event. I will represent not only Cuba, but also Mexico on this day against Puerto Rico. To everyone watching at T-Mobile Arena and on the pay-per-view on Prime Video, you will witness greatness in the ring throughout the action-packed night of boxing. I look forward to putting on a show and being the first to knock out Danny García. This will be an epic showdown!”

A world champion at 140 and 147 pounds, García (37-3, 21 KOs) owns one of the sport’s most impressive resumes as he now seeks to add a middleweight world title to his list of accomplishments. In his last fight, he put on a stellar performance at 154 pounds, keeping José Benavídez Jr. at bay on his way to a 12-round decision victory. The Philadelphia native has proudly represented his Puerto Rican heritage throughout a career that includes a run through the super lightweight division that saw him defeat a string of champions including Erik Morales, Amir Khan, Zab Judah, Lucas Matthysse, Nate Campbell and Kendall Holt. As a welterweight, he added triumphs over Lamont Peterson, Paulie Malignaggi, and Robert Guerrero, defeating Guerrero for a vacant title in 2016. García’s campaign at welterweight included narrow defeats to some of the sport’s most talented and rugged fighters in Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, and then unbeaten unified champion Errol Spence Jr.

“This is a legacy fight and an opportunity to win a championship in my third weight class,” said García. “Lara is a great champion who’s been around for a while, but so have I. On Sept. 14, I’m bringing the Danny García show to Las Vegas and making it a historic night.”

For more information visit www.PremierBoxingChampions.com, follow #CaneloBerlanga, follow on Twitter @PremierBoxing and @TGBPromotions, on Instagram @PremierBoxing and @TGBPromotionss or become a fan on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ PremierBoxingChampions

CONTACTS:

Tim Smith, PBC: (702) 843-3400

Swanson Communications: (202) 783-5500, contact@swansonpr.com

Harrison Raboy, Prime Video; hraboy@amazon.com

Kanessa Tixe, Canelo’s Personal Publicist: 347-223-3464, kt@tscollective.com

TGB Promotions: (818) 817-8001

Katharine Sherrer, MGM Resorts International: ksherrer@mgmresorts.com

Anthony Leaver, Matchroom Boxing Head of Media: Anthony.leaver@matchroom.com Fred Mellor, DAZN; Fred.Mellor@DAZN.com

Media Credentials: www.magnamedia.com