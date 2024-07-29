Riyadh Season arrives in Los Angeles featuring Crawford-Madrimov  – World Boxing Association

The Riyadh Season will have one very important event this Saturday at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, where Israil Madrimov will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight crown against Terence Crawford in the feature fight of the night.

Madrimov and Crawford will be the protagonists of the event, which will have other great fights such as the WBA super lightweight championship defence of Isaac Cruz against Jose Valenzuela and the WBA light heavyweight title fight between David Morrell and Radivoje Kalajdzic.

Madrimov will put his crown on the line for the first time since defeating Magomed Kurbanov on March 8. The Uzbek will arrive in the United States and aims to make it clear why he is the champion.

He will face Crawford, one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today, who has been moving up in class after dominating the welterweight division and winning all four welterweight belts. Now he will be looking for a new challenge at 154 pounds and intends to continue his winning ways.

The official arrivals of the fighters will take place on Tuesday, open with a week full of promotional activities for the event. On Friday they wiill step on the scale for the official weigh-in and on Saturday everyone will step into the ring in this great show organized by the Rumiyadh Season.