Crawford crowned by defeating Madrimov  – World Boxing Association

Terence Crawford became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight champion with a close win over Israel Madrimov on Saturday night at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The American won by scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 to win a unanimous decision and take the black and gold crown in the main event of the Riyadh Season event on U.S. soil.

The 36-year-old Omaha native, one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today, went from strength to strength against a tough opponent like Madrimov and it was especially in the final rounds when he was able to take a slight advantage to get the victory.

It was Crawford’s first foray at 154 pounds and it was straight up against the champion, which has tremendous value and speaks to the quality of the new monarch.

With the win, Crawford put his record at 41 wins, no losses and 31 knockouts, while Madrimov left his record at 10 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 7 knockouts.