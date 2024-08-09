First WBA-Asia convention opened – World Boxing Association

On Friday, August 9, the first WBA-Asia Convention was officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where the regional organization, together with the World Boxing Association (WBA), are committed to the systematic development of boxing in the region with the firm conviction that by working together promoters, managers, boxers and the organization, the continent will become much stronger.

Chris Luu, Chairman of the Vietnam Boxing Commission, gave the welcoming remarks thanking WBA-Asia and WBA for supporting Vietnamese and mainland boxing: “It is an honour for me to receive the support of WBA and WBA-Asia, because I know that by working together we will make the honor of our boxers recognized worldwide and elevate the sport by motivating more young people to practice boxing”.

Won Kim, Director of WBA-Asia, thanked the Vietnam Boxing Commission and said: “It is an honour to hold the first regional organization convention in the history of the WBA. I want to thank Gilberto Jesus Mendoza (WBA President) for his confidence and support to develop boxing in this region and to carry out events like this” and full of emotion he remembered his father Alan Kim, who some years ago led the region, and who is a cornerstone for the organization.

For his part, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, WBA President, said: “I want to thank Won Kim and the WBA-Asia team for this effort, because they have taken our words and are firmly committed to develop boxing from the grassroots. It is important for us to have allies in every continent who want to support boxers and work hand in hand with the commissions, as is the case of Vietnam led by Chris Luu”.

So under the premise of giving greater support to boxers in Asia, the first WBA-Asia convention was officially opened and its agenda includes the proposal of a new boxing records website, a seminar for officials and a boxing card.