WBA ordered Gadzhimagomedov vs Harth  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered the mandatory fight between bantamweight champion Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and challenger Leon Harth. 

The organization sent the statement to both parties, informing that both will have 30 days to negotiate, which will end on September 14, 2024.

Championships rule C.11 ‘vacant title defence periods’ states that the champion must defend against the next available challenger within 120 days of winning the belt. 

In Gadzhimagomedov’s case, he became champion on July 7, so he must fight Harth by November 4. 

Both parties must agree on the fight in the corresponding period and if they cannot reach an agreement or if any of the parties involved refuses, the WBA can send the fight to auction with a purse split of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger.


