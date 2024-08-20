WBA Kids world program to be launched in Argentina   – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association will launch this Wednesday in Argentina the worldwide boxing initiation and training program called WBA Kids. This new program aims to introduce and educate boys and girls in the noble art of boxing.

The presentation will mark the start of the International Boxing Festival KO Drugs, which will take place on August 23 and 24 at the Casino Buenos Aires in the Argentine capital.

On Wednesday, the emblematic neighborhood of Villa Lugano will welcome children and teenagers who will be the stars of a memorable day. This event marks the inaugural edition of WBA Kids, a program designed with pedagogical tools to promote non-contact boxing in a playful and non-violent environment.

WBA Kids seeks to build a formative and competitive structure for boys and girls, who currently have no space in federative spheres. The program also intends to provide coaches and technical directors with specialized pedagogical tools for the recruitment of talent and training at an early age.

With this program, the World Boxing Association hopes to provide a new space for boxing training and development in an age group that is under-served. Hopefully, this will benefit the federated and Olympic sport in each country where WBA Kids is implemented.

In this way, the WBA continues its contribution to the promotion and development of boxing worldwide. WBA Kids joins the WBA Academy, the WBA Future Champions and the KO Drugs International Festival, as pillars of the action of the pioneer organization in favor of world boxing.