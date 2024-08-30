Inoue and Doheny ready for battle in Japan  – World Boxing Association

Naoya Inoue is set to return to the ring on Tuesday to defend his undisputed super bantamweight championship against veteran T.J. Doheny at the Ariake Arena in Koto Ku, Japan.

The Japanese is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today and has shown supremacy in every division he has fought in during his career.

He will be making his second fight of 2024, after defeating Luis Nery on May 6 when he had to overcome a knockdown to win in a resounding way in a fight that had a lot of action and drama.

Now he will face Doheny, an Irishman on a three-fight winning streak and a former world champion in this category. The 37-year-old knows he has a great opportunity and wants to make the most of it and pull off the upset.

Last week, both fighters sparred publicly and were in great shape ahead of the fight. Now they only have to complete the final press conference and weigh-in next Monday to be qualified for the fight for the crown.

Inoue is undefeated in 27 fights, 24 of them by knockout. Doheny has 26 wins, four losses and 20 knockouts.