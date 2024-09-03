Hiraoka knocked out Barroso in WBA eliminator – World Boxing Association

Andy Hiraoka had his acid test and passed it by knocking out Ismael Barroso on Tuesday at the Ariake Arena in Koto Ku during their World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight eliminator.

A puncher’s duel meant a finish before the limit and it was the home fighter who came out on top after finishing the fight in the ninth round against the brave Venezuelan.

It was a fight full of exchanges and hard punches, in which the physical advantage of the local weighed heavily and was more noticeable with each passing round. In the ninth he landed a left to Barroso’s chin and then combined to force him to the canvas. Although the southpaw came back only to take more punishment and in the end he was unable to continue in the fight.

Hiraoka remained unbeaten after 24 fights, of which he has won 19 before the final bell. Barroso’s record stands at 25 wins, 5 losses, 2 draws and 23 knockouts.