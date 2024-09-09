Lara vs Garcia for WBA middleweight crown  – World Boxing Association

Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia will collide in a duel of veterans for the World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight belt on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Saul Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga will be the feature fight.

The Cuban will fight the American in a very interesting fight that represents a good clash of styles and that will put Lara’s crown at stake.

The Cuban southpaw returned to the ring in March this year against Australian Michael Zerafa, whom he knocked out in spectacular fashion to retain his belt and remain one of today’s top middleweights.

Garcia will return to the ring after a long break and wants to come back in style. He defeated Jose Benavidez in a super welterweight bout in 2022 and is now ready to move up a division and seek another world title in his career.

Lara has a record of 30 wins, 3 losses, 3 draws and 18 knockouts, while Garcia has 37 wins, 3 losses and 21 knockouts.