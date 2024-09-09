Canelo and Berlanga take Las Vegas this week – World Boxing Association

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga are set to step into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the undisputed super middleweight championship this Saturday in their World Boxing Association (WBA) mandatory fight.

The 168-pound champion will face the WBA mandatory challenger in a rematch of the classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico showdown.

Alvarez, the main face of boxing for the past decade, returns to the ring for his second fight of 2024 and promises a big show in Las Vegas. In his most recent bout he defeated Jaime Munguia by unanimous decision and will now face another undefeated fighter.

Berlanga defeated Padraig McCrory last February during his eliminator fight for the pioneer organization, putting him in position to face the Mexican and now he will try to take advantage of the great opportunity he has in front of him.

Promotional activities will take place this week, including official arrivals in Las Vegas, as well as press conferences, photo shoots and the official weigh-in on Friday. Alvarez has a record of 61 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws and 39 knockouts, while Berlanga has 22 wins and 17 knockouts.