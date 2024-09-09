Romero returns to the ring against Jaimes with WBA regional belt on the line – World Boxing Association

Rolando ‘Rollie’ Romero will face Manuel Jaimes for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental super lightweight championship this Saturday in Las Vegas.

The former world champion will return after his last loss to Isaac Cruz, when he lost the world title, so this fight is very important for him and his intention to get back to the top.

Jaimes is on a four-fight winning streak, including two in 2024, and knows he will be in a showcase like he has never been, so he will be looking for a victory that will allow him to reach a new level in the sport.

Romero has 15 wins, 2 losses and 13 knockouts, while Jaimes has 16 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 11 knockouts.