Hawton claims WBA Oceania flyweight title in Australia – World Boxing Association

Australian Louisa Hawton took the WBA Oceania flyweight belt from Colombian Viviana Ruiz Corredor on Saturday in a bout staged at the HBF Arena in Perth, Australia.

With a more effective punching performance, Hawton outclassed a feisty Ruiz on the scorecards by unanimous decision, 94-95, 94-95 and 97-92.

In the second round, the local surprised the Colombian boxer, sending her to the canvas. Despite recovering, Ruiz was unable to contain her opponent’s offence and her greater ability to connect.

Louisa Hawton increases her record to 12 wins to two losses, while Ruiz leaves with an 8-1 record.