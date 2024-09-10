Martinez and James for the WBA Continental Latin America – World Boxing Association

Léster Martínez, from Guatemala, and Joeshon James, from the United States, will fight for the WBA Continental Latin America super middleweight title this Wednesday, September 11, in Plant City, Florida.

Martinez, who is undefeated in 18 fights with 15 knockouts to his credit, is making his first defence of this WBA regional belt, which he won last June by unanimous decision in a great fight against Ecuadorian Carlos Góngora, in Washington.

His challenger Joeshon James is trying to break into the division. He comes into this bout with a record of 9 wins, with 5 knockout victories and two draws.

It will be the main event of the ProBox TV evening.