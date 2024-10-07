Bivol vs Beterbiev for all crowns  – World Boxing Association

This will be a special week for the boxing world. Riyadh Season will feature one of the biggest bouts the sport has to offer, pitting two undefeated fighters against each other for the World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight title, in addition to the WBC, WBO and IBF belts.

The WBA champion, Dmitry Bivol, will face three-time champion Artur Beterbiev in an undercard fight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Although the bout was originally scheduled to take place on June 1, an injury to Beterbiev forced the postponement of the date until October 12, which has generated more anticipation among boxing fans who are impatiently waiting for the showdown.

Bivol made a defense of his belt on October 1 and defeated Malik Zinad by technical knockout in the sixth round to stay active and wait for the big fight for the undisputed title. The native of Kisguistan with Russian nationality has an excellent boxing and occasional power that make him a very uncomfortable and dangerous opponent, weapons that he wants to use to his advantage this Saturday.

Beterbiev has not stepped into the ring since January when he defeated Callum Smith by seven round technical knockout and retained all three of his belts. The Russian native and Canadian national has power on his side and has knocked out every opponent he has faced. He knows he needs to be especially sharp to match his opponent this time around and is expected to be the one to carry the attack in the fight.

Promotional activities for the Riyadh Season will take place this week and a great all-round show is expected over the weekend. Bivol has 23 wins, with 12 knockouts, while Beterbiev has 20 wins, all before the limit.