Collado made history and is first Ibero-American WBA champion  – World Boxing Association

Spain’s Antonio Collado became the first Ibero-American champion in the history of the World Boxing Association (WBA) after his victory this weekend over Leonardo Uzcátegui at the Polideportivo Municipal de Morata de Tajuña, in Madrid, Spain.

Last week it was announced the creation of WBA Iberoamerica and Mediterranean, which aims to give opportunities to fighters from these regions and further develop boxing in different areas.

Collado and Uzcategui faced each other for the WBA Ibero-American lightweight title and the home fighter came out with his hand up after 10 rounds of action in which he got cards of 100-90, 99-90 and 98-92.

It was a nice duel in which Collado showed a clear advantage in most of the rounds but had good exchanges and great moments for the audience.

Collado, 25, took a big step in his career by winning the regional crown and improving his record to 17 wins, 1 loss and 3 knockouts. For his part, Venezuelan Uzcátegui left his record at 23 wins, 10 losses, 3 draws and 17 knockouts.