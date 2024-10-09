“WBA Future Champions” returns this Saturday – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association’s development program called WBA Future Champions celebrates this Saturday its first year of existence in the country, when several of the most important Venezuelan young prospects will meet at the Centro Recreacional Yesterdeay in Maracay to continue with their boxing progress.

Undefeated Diego Carbajal, Gleybert “Canelito” Maia and Angelo Solarte will be some of the protagonists of what will be the sixth edition of “Future”, which will offer a program of eight professional bouts.

Last June, Carbajal scored his third win in a row with a victory over Jose Paez, establishing himself as a talented fighter in this division, with two knockouts on his record.

“Canelito” Maia returns to the venue to extend his undefeated record to five wins. In June, he defeated Angel Fernandez by decision to solidify his progress in the bantamweight division.

Angelo Solarte made his debut in the last edition of the WBA Future Champions with a superb knockout in the first round against Franklin Aparicio, and the question is if he will be able to confirm his talent in this new opportunity.

The WBA program aims to offer those emerging talents the chance to take advantage of the pioneer body’s global platform to develop their careers and showcase their progress.

Since its inception in 2023, the WBA Future program has held functions in the United States, Panama, Colombia, Andorra, Mexico and Venezuela.

This edition of the Future is expected to feature former WBA World Champions Leo “Torito” Gamez, David Grimán, Eloy Rojas, and Johan Pérez.