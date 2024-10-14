Getting To Know … Tim Tszyu

A closer look at the Australian superstar as he seeks to become a two-time world champion against undefeated, hard-hitting Bakhram Murtazaliev Saturday night in the inaugural PBC Championship Boxing card on Prime Video.

This Saturday, October 19, Australian superstar Tim Tszyu looks to become a two-time champion as he battles IBF Super Welterweight World Champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

This main event between two heavy hitters headlines the first ever PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) lost his WBO 154-Pound World Title in his last outing, as he took an accidental elbow from Sebastian Fundora in round three that opened one of the grisliest cuts in recent boxing memory, and which severely hampered Tszyu on his way to losing a narrow split-decision on March 30.

The 29-year-old son of International Boxing Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, he came into that fight off a red-hot 2023 campaign that saw him elevated to world champion at 154-pounds while defeating former world champion Tony Harrison, top contender Brian Mendoza and former title challenger Carlos Ocampo. A native of Sydney, Australia, Tszyu made his U.S debut against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in March 2022, earning a unanimous decision. Now, he looks to pick up another strap on his way to the ultimate goal of unifying the stacked 154-pound division. But before the first bell rings, here’s a closer look at Tim Tszyu:

What is your favorite workout or favorite part of training?

Sparring.

What music have you been listening to the most during this camp?

Mexican music.

What do you do in your free time?

We’ve had a lot of different competitions like pickleball, backgammon, bowling, and golf.

What was your childhood like in Australia?

I guess growing up was strict because my dad was a military sergeant, but it was a flexible life as well.

What is the biggest difference between the US and Australia, in your opinion?

For me, the whole life here is a bit different. It’s a lot of entertainment, especially in Las Vegas, while Australia is more laid back and a place to kick back and retire.

What is the best U.S. dish? Australian? Who has the better food?

In-N-Out Burger. In-N-Out is pretty good but Australia doesn’t really have dishes. In terms of Australian food, we got great beef, great seafood, and everything is quite fresh compared to America. My favorite food would be a piece of red meat, steak.

Roy Jones or Floyd Mayweather, who was greater?

Roy because when I was young in my childhood, I really thought he was next level special and the way he moved up from middle weight and heavy weight. I think that’s pretty cool.

What is your favorite vacation spot?

Amalfi Coast, Italy. It’s pretty cool.

If you weren’t a boxer, what would you be?

A UFC fighter.

What has been the biggest highlight of your boxing career so far?

I think the biggest highlight was fighting at the T-Mobile arena and living a childhood dream by being in that arena.

Is this how you envisioned your boxing career would go?

I’m still envisioning more and more. But yeah, we’re only at the tip of the iceberg.

What do you want to accomplish in boxing when it’s all said and done?

The greatest boxing family that ever lived.

For a closer look at Tim Tszyu, check out his fighter page.