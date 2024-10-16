LIGHT-HEAVY AMATEUR STANDOUT CONNER TUDSBURY PENS PROMOTIONAL PACT WITH MATCHROOM

Mancunian Light-Heavyweight amateur standout Conner Tudsbury has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make his eagerly anticipated professional debut in the new year.

The 24-year-old learnt his trade at the Moss Side Fire Station Boxing Club after walking into the renowned gym as a wide-eyed eight-year-old, and went on to represent England and Team GB during a successful stint in the unpaid code – winning a bronze medal for his country at the Youth World Championships in Hungary in 2018.

Now trained by Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis at the VIP Gym in Astley alongside Matchroom stablemates Jack Catterall and Cameron Vuong, Tudsbury will be co-managed by Sam Jones and Moore as he begins his journey in the professional ranks.

“I’m excited to sign with the biggest promotional company in the world,” said Tudsbury. “I’ll be running through the Light-Heavyweight division all the way to the top. I know I carry serious power so I’ll be exciting to watch, but I’m not a one trick pony – I can box as well. We know it’s an entertainment business, so I’ll be giving the fans some devastating knockouts.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. I want to be as active as possible, work my way up and learn the tricks of the pro game. I’m explosive, exciting and unpredictable. I’ve got Sam Jones and Jamie Moore both managing me, it’s a great team.

“I trust my coaching set up. Everyone’s raving about them at the moment, people have only got good things to say about them. I’ve grown up with them, so I know they’re great people and great coaches. They’ll take me far.”

“I’m delighted to announce the signing of exciting Light-Heavyweight prospect Conner Tudsbury,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Conner had an excellent schooling at the famous Moss Side Fire Station Boxing Club before excelling for England and Team GB. He possesses all of the attributes to quickly establish himself as a fan favourite – frightening power and slick skills. With Jamie, Nigel and Sam backing him Conner is in the perfect place to learn and develop. I can’t wait to get this journey underway in early 2025.”

Manager Sam Jones said: “Conner Tudsbury is going to cement his position as the best Light-Heavyweight in Britain within 18 months. He possesses frightening knockout power to complement is brilliant boxing skills so I really believe the fans will love him.”

You can follow Tudsbury’s journey on Instagram: conner_tudsbury and Twitter:@conner_tudsbury