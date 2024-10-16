Gadzhimagomedov vs Harth this Thursday in Russia  – World Boxing Association

Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov will make the first defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight title against Leon Harth this Thursday at the Ufa Arena in Ufa, Russia.

The fight will be part of an IBA-hosted event that will feature several interesting bouts, including the fight of Albert Baryrgaziev, who will step into the ring without putting his interim championship on the line this time.

Gadzhimagomedov won the crown last July 12 with a knockout victory over China’s Zhaoxin Zhang in Serpukhov. Now he will return to the ring as the champion of the category and wants to continue his winning streak.

Harth, on the other hand, is a boxing veteran who will have a new opportunity after originally losing to Evgeny Tischenko in December in dispute for the belt. However, that fight was changed to a “no decision” due to his opponent’s use of banned substances and now Harth will fight for the championship again.

The champion has a record of 4 wins, no losses and 3 knockouts, while the challenger has a record of 22 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.