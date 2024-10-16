Mendoza met with Felipe Martinez, President of the Spanish Boxing Federation  – World Boxing Association

The president of the World Boxing Association (WBA) met with Felipe Martinez, president of the Spanish Boxing Federation, on Wednesday, October 16, in the middle of his visit to this great country.

Mendoza, who returned from Riyadh this week, where he attended the bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, and was scheduled to visit Spain, a country that has been growing a lot in recent times and where the WBA has initiated several important projects.

For the president of the pioneer organization it was important to meet Martinez in person, with whom he had the opportunity to talk about expectations of the sport in Spain, different plans to contribute to its development and create that closeness that allows boxing to continue to grow and give opportunity to the fighters.

It was a very pleasant experience for Mendoza and a very positive meeting from which he left very happy and motivated to continue working in different regions of the world. The WBA thanks Martinez for the reception and hopes to continue working hand in hand for the sport.