Gadzhimagomedov retained his Bridger WBA title against Harth  – World Boxing Association

Muslim Gadzhimagomedov retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) bridgerweight crown by defeating Leon Harth by unanimous decision at the Ufa Arena in Ufa, Russia on Thursday.

The champion of the pioneer organization made the first defense of his crown and won the cards of 120-108 by the three judges, which evidenced his tough dominance during the 12 rounds.

It was a fight in which both boxers proposed but the local boxer was superior and was taking advantage at all times to take the win and remain the owner of the crown.

The event was attended by the undisputed light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, who stepped into the ring to hand the belt to Gadzhimagomedov at the time of the official decision.

The Russian remains undefeated in his professional career and reached 5 wins, 3 of them by knockout. Harth dropped to 22 wins, 6 losses, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.