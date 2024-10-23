Matsuda and Rupprecht will unify on November 23rd.  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) and WBO minimum lightweight champion Eri Matsuda and WBC champion Tina Rupprecht announced their unification bout on November 23 at Olympiastuetzpunkt in Heidelberg, Germany.

The Japanese will travel to the German’s home for a three-title 102-pound championship duel in a great bout whose winner will be recognized as the best in the division.

Matsuda has been champion since last January when she defeated Yuko Kuroki in an underdog bout but showed all her talent in an elite fight to become WBA and WBO champion.

Rupprecht defeated Fabiana Bytyqi in her most recent fight on January 13 and won the WBC belt, which she will now put at stake in this fight. It will be a great advantage for her to be in front of her people and to leave the ring as the owner of three crowns.

Matsuda has a record of 7 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 1 knockout, while Rupprecht has 13 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 3 knockouts.