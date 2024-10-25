Koopman and Cook ready for Saturday  – World Boxing Association

South Africa’s Shervabtaigh Koopman and Canada’s Brandon Cook both made weight and are ready to fight tomorrow for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental super welterweight title at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa.

Koopman weighed in at 153.9 pounds, while KmCook stopped the scales at 153.4, both below the 154-pound weight limit and ready for Saturday’s bout.

Koopman is an undefeated 30-year-old who knows he must get a win if he wants to aspire to big things in boxing. This would be the first step to an international profile and he wants to pass the test.

Cook is recognized worldwide because he has fought world class opponents like Jaime Munguia and has that great experience on his side. Although he has recently fought in his home country, he will now go to another continent to prove himself.

Koopman has 14 wins and 9 knockouts, while Cool has 26 wins, 2 losses and 18 knockouts.