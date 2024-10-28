Fabian Maidana came back to the ring with a great knockout  – World Boxing Association

Fabian Maidana returned to the ring in good shape and won the Fedelatin welterweight belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA) by knocking out Francisco Mercado in the second round of their fight last Saturday at the FBA in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The home fighter came back with a devastating plan against the Mexican fighter and from the first round he showed his superiority. In the second round he managed to send the visitor to the canvas and although he recovered, it was only to fall again and wait for the referee’s count that decreed the victory in favor of the local.

Maidana was coming off a loss to Mario Barrios in a world title fight and that’s why he needed to come back with a resounding victory that would ratify him as an elite fighter and keep him in the limelight. Doing it at home and in front of his people is a plus for the 32-year-old.

“TNT”, as the younger of the Maidana brothers is nicknamed, scored his 23rd win, while he has 3 losses and 17 knockouts. Mercado left his record at 8 wins and 5 losses.