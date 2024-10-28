TYERS TIES THE KNOT WITH QUEENSBERRY

OUTSTANDING AMATEUR STAR and GB Podium Squad member Joe Tyers is set to turn professional and he will be promoted by Frank Warren and Queensberry.

Tyers, 24, who will campaign at either light or super lightweight, will be trained by his dad Jim back in his native Billingham following his years spent at the EIS in Sheffield. He is managed by Francis Warren’s CSM group.

The amateur career of Tyers spanned some 147 fights, across which time he became a four-time National champion, won five international Box Cup championships, two GB championships and featured at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He was also an 11-times winner of the Tyne Tees Wear championships.

“It is unreal,’ said Tyers on his Queensberry union. “It is one of the biggest platforms out there so it is amazing and I can’t wait to get started.

“Frank does everything the best way and guides his fighters in the right way. He doesn’t rush them too much and does everything at the right time, I think.

“This is perfect timing for me. I tried my hardest to get to the Olympics, just missing out and sometimes your face just doesn’t fit. I am 24 now and I still don’t think I have quite reached my man strength, so there is still all that to come as well.

“I was there for three years and tried my hardest week in, week out, living away from home. It was good travelling the world seeing things, but it gets a bit too much in the end. It is great training back at home now and I feel better already in everything.

“I can mix it up, to be fair,” he added on the question of style. “I like to be a come forward counterpuncher, to be honest. When I was younger I hardly got any stoppages, then as soon as I started turning senior I was stopping a few. Quite a few with shots to the body because my dad likes the touching upwards then whipping them through to the body.

“What I want to do now, to be quite truthful, is to get two four rounders out of the way just to get used to it, then get into six rounders and push for titles straight away.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “Joe is another top, top quality young fighter who we are delighted to team up with and he possesses the potential to reach the very top.

“We will develop him in the right way, but he does hold the advantage of having significant senior amateur experience that could see him being moved quicker than normal.

“I am very excited by this signing and I look forward to unleashing Joe into the professional side of the sport, where I am sure he will enjoy huge success.”