QUEENSBERRY RE-SIGNS SIX LEADING FIGHTERS TO LONG-TERM DEALS

QUEENSBERRY AND FRANK WARREN ARE delighted to reveal that no fewer than six title-holding fighters have signed new, long-term promotional agreements with Queensberry.

WBA world featherweight champion Nick Ball has signed an extension following his first title defence in Liverpool against Ronny Rios on October 5, along with IBF world super featherweight champion Anthony Cacace, who recently overcame Josh Warrington in a defence of his IBO world title at Wembley Stadium.

IBO world super bantamweight champion Liam Davies has also committed his future to Queensberry ahead of his title defence against fellow Brit Shabaz Masoud in Birmingham on November 2. Davies previously secured the British and European, along with the WBC and WBO International titles.

Leading middleweight contender Hamzah Sheeraz, who holds an astonishing stoppage streak stretching 15 consecutive fights, has also signed a long-term extension. Sheeraz, the Queensberry team captain in June’s 5 v 5, added the European title to his belt collection with a quick-fire victory over Tyler Denny at Wembley Stadium. Sheeraz is also the Commonwealth and WBC Silver champion.

The world-leading heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma, represented by leading boxing manager Francis Warren, is another leading Queensberry name to put pen to paper on a new deal. The world champion as an amateur has captured the imagination of fight fans and the broader public since turning professional at the beginning of last year and now sits at 10-0 in the pro ranks. Itauma’s next fight is on the Usyk Fury 2 undercard, taking on 22-1 Demsey McKean.

Another big success story to pen an extension is Sam Noakes, the British, Commonwealth and European lightweight champion with a professional career record of 15-0 and 14 stoppages.

“I am thrilled to secure the futures of eight such richly talented fighters,” said promoter Frank Warren. “We have worked with nearly all of them right from the beginning or very early in their careers and the faith we have shown in each other has been rewarded by them realising their potential and justifying the belief we had in them.

“That Nick Ball, Anto Cacace and Liam Davies have reached world title status is a particular joy, and the good news is that I am certain there are more world champions to come from this group, who are all set for further exciting developments in the coming months.”