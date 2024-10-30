Alaniz vs Fundora this Saturday in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

Celeste Alaniz and Gabriela Fundora will step into the ring at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas to fight for the undisputed flyweight championship this Saturday night.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) belt, as well as the WBC and WBO belts are held by Alaniz, who will face IBF champion Fundora in an all-belt bout.

Alaniz comes from defeating Marlen Esparza last April 27 in a fight in which her opponent did not make weight and lost her crowns on the scales. However, the Argentinian won that bout and won the vacant championships, which she will defend this time.

Fundora will make the third defense of her belt, which she won against Arely Mucino in October 2023 and has defended twice against Christina Cruz and Daniela Asenjo. The Uruguayan will have a great opportunity in this fight, the most mediatic of her career, and she wants to take advantage of it to reach the top.

Alaniz has a record of 15 wins, 1 loss and 5 knockouts, while Fundora is undefeated in 14 fights, with 6 wins before the limit.