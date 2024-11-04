Home / Boxing News / Fundora made history and is the youngest undisputed title holder  – World Boxing Association

Gabriela Fundora became the youngest fighter to win the undisputed title after knocking out Celeste Alaniz last Saturday. The 22 year-old American won in the seventh round over the Argentinean and took the four flyweight crowns (WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC) in a stunning performance at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Fundora worked with patience against an uncomfortable opponent and little by little she found her distance to start to impose herself and set the pace of the fight thanks to her height and reach advantage.

Although the first few rounds she had to adapt to an opponent who pressured her a lot and launched a flurry of punches, she was deciphering her and by the fourth round she looked comfortable and in control of the fight. 

The seventh round was key as she landed a big punch that sent Alaniz to the canvas. Although the South American recovered, Fundora was able to combine again and knock her down for the second time in a more dramatic way so that the visitor’s own corner decided not to continue and the victory was decreed in favor of the new champion. 

Fundora now has a record of 15 wins, no losses and 7 knockouts. On the other hand, Alaniz has a record of 15 wins, 2 losses and 6 knockouts.


