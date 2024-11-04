CROTTY JOINS THE QUEENSBERRY REGIMENT

SERVING ROYAL MARINE Commando and hugely decorated amateur star George Crotty will turn professional with the promotional backing of Frank Warren and Queensberry.

Crotty, 29, from Hertford, has won an array of honours across an amateur career that ultimately spanned 149 fights, of which he had his hand raised at the conclusion of 122 of them.

He was a long-standing member of the Great Britain Podium squad, although he frustratingly missed out on Olympic qualification for Paris 2024. The 2020 GB Boxer of the Year is a former ABA senior titlist, Tri-Nations gold medalist, along with a multitude of gold medals at international competitions and also schoolboy and junior titles.

Crotty has now clocked up 10 years of service in the Marines, which will continue across his journey in the professional ranks. Even though his amateur success came at light heavyweight, Crotty intends to campaign at super middleweight in the professionals now the requirement for daily weigh-ins has been removed.

“I wanted to join the 150 Club as an amateur, so I am a bit gutted about that,” said Crotty, who will be trained in Hertford by Sab Leo. “At least the pro debut can be that now.

“I am really excited to be signed by Frank and Queensberry because I feel like they are the biggest and are taking over at the minute. The biggest stable and the biggest and best British fighters.

“I am happy to be part of that now, with all the top fighters. I really enjoyed my time in the amateurs and enjoyed every stage, schoolboys, youth, junior, senior, then boxing for England and going through every stage of that.

“Then to travel the world, going to training camps and competitions. It was really good and I have no regrets.”

Given his experience over 18 years, Crotty does acknowledge that he is entering the pros as something of a seasoned operator.

“A little bit, even though I have been up in Sheffield with the amateurs, I have been around the pros a lot and I have done it for years. I think that what I will bring and won’t change is my hand speed. You have people say to you that you’ve got to slow your feet and plant your shots, but as long as you are fit enough to do it for 12 rounds it is a strength. You look at Calzaghe and now Bivol, they are like 12-round amateurs and so well-schooled with the hand speed and workrate. It is about believing in your fitness and backing yourself.

“I don’t think I will be calling myself a prospect! I can’t, can I? I am, but I’m not. What he is still, is a serving Royal Marine Commando with a plan to fly the flag for his unit and possibly a military-style ring walk or two.

“Probably not for my debut, but when I am fighting for an English or British title, a couple of the lads will walk with me and you’ve also got the Royal Marine Band Service, which is good.

“I joined the Marines 10 years ago in February, did my basic training for eight months and didn’t put a glove on, went to Norway for a three-month cold weather deployment and then they said the Navy team wanted me for the Combined Services boxing.

“They didn’t know much about me as I had only had 70 fights, so they said I was a dark horse and they kept me on the team, which is Monday to Friday in a tracksuit. I won the ABAs in 2017 and then GB said to go with them full-time. The Marines said to go and I was there until a month ago when I went back to work and put a uniform on for the first time in eight years.

“So I really got looked after by them and hopefully I can help them drive recruitment by making a name for myself in boxing.”

Crotty hopes to make his pro debut in December and Frank Warren is delighted to welcome him to the Queensberry Brigade.

“I am thrilled to sign George as a professional super middleweight and I am certain he will represent the Royal Marines with distinction. He is such an experienced boxer already and it will be a slightly different process to guiding a typical prospect because he has accomplished so much at such a high level.

“I am very much looking forward to getting George started and I am sure there will be considerable interest in his professional journey.”