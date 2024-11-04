Gallegos knocked out Alvarez in Orlando  – World Boxing Association

The 18-year-old prospect Kaipo Gallegos is the new World Boxing Association (WBA) Junior Continental Americas champion after defeating Iron Alvarez by technical knockout in seven rounds on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The undefeated Las Vegas native took an important step in his career by winning the WBA crown and on a big stage against a very challenging opponent.

However, he was able to manage the fight and gradually wear down his opponent to stop him on his way to the end of the eight-round bout.

Gallegos is a southpaw who debuted last year in the professional arena and has been facing better and better opponents to demonstrate his quality.

This win is the seventh in the career of Gallegos, who has one draw and 6 knockouts.