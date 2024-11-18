Martinez vs Ioka 2 will be on December 31 for WBA belt – World Boxing Association

This Monday it was officially announced that the World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight champion, Fernando “Puma” Martinez, will return to Japan for a second consecutive fight against Kazuto Ioka on December 31.

The Ota-City General Gymnasium, in Tokyo, will be the venue for the rematch between the Argentine and the Japanese, who faced each other on July 7 with a wide unanimous decision victory for the South American.

On that occasion, Martinez arrived as IBF champion and took the WBA belt from Ioka in a great fight. Now he will travel as WBA champion to defend the black and gold belt after being stripped recently by the IBF.

Ioka wants to regain the pioneering body belt and knows that being home for the traditional Japanese New Year’s Eve party will be special for him. After succumbing in July, the veteran wants to correct many things to prevail this time but knows that the challenge will not be easy.

The press conference held on Monday was attended by the challenger Ioka in the capital of Japan, who spoke to the press about how important the fight is for his aspirations and his need to win. He made it clear that it will be a great show and that he is looking forward to facing the champion again.