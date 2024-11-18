“Zurdo” Ramirez shines in Riyadh and unifies crowns – World Boxing Association

Gilberto Ramirez was the star of Latino Night this weekend in Riyadh and unified two cruiserweight belts with a convincing victory over Chris Billam-Smith in the Riyadh Season event.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) champion defended his crown and also took the WBO crown, which was held by the Briton until Saturday.

The Mexican made a perfect fight and got scorecards of 116-113, 116-112 and 116-113 to win a unanimous decision that helps him to settle in the category.

Ramirez worked patiently and deciphered an aggressive and insistent opponent like the British. His combinations and accuracy were key to hurt his opponent and show a great display of tools in the ring in a brilliant and impressive victory.

With the win, the WBA champion reached 47 in his career, while he has 1 loss and 30 knockouts. Billam-Smith dropped to 20 wins and 2 losses, with 13 knockouts.