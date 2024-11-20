Morrell and Benavidez were face-to-face for the first time  – World Boxing Association

David Morrell and David Benavidez had their first press conference ahead of their February 1 bout. The Cuban, light heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), will face the American of Mexican descent, who is the interim champion of the WBC.

The T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, will be hosting one of the most interesting fights in boxing in the coming months and both fighters came face to face yesterday to talk about their confrontation.

A photo session with face to face ended in a heated exchange of words in which different people had to intervene to calm the situation and then already in the official event in front of the press both continued exchanging words and promising crushing victories on each side.

The competitive tension was noticeable between the two fighters, who are eager to win this fight and move to the boxing elite for good. Morrell has a great technique, good punching power and is also a southpaw guard, making him a very difficult boxer to dominate.

For his part, Banevidez has incredible punching power combined with rarely seen hand speed and monumental stamina, which has led to him being called the “Monster” in the boxing world.

The promotion of the fight has raised expectations and predictions are reserved due to the quality of both fighters and their undefeated status. Morrell has 11 wins and 9 knockouts, while Benavidez has 29 wins and 24 knockouts.