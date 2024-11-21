Price to defend her WBA belt against Mateus on December 14  – World Boxing Association

Lauren Price will defend her World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight championship on December 14 against Bexcy Mateus at the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

This Wednesday the official announcement for this fight was made by the promoter, in an evening that will feature several important fights and will have several figures in the ring.

Price will be going to the first defense of her crown, which she won last May 11 when she defeated Jessica McCaskill in Cardiff by technical decision in the ninth round. The fight had to be stopped due to a cut from her opponent because of an accidental headbutt and the Briton was already on top near the end of the fight.

Mateus is Colombian and 29 years old. She is undefeated and has a great opportunity for her career, which will not be easy, but she intends to take advantage of it. The fighter from Bogota will have her first fight outside her country, which means a great challenge, but she is backed by her punching power and aggressive style.

Price arrives with a record of 7 wins, no losses and 1 knockout, while Mateus has 7 wins, no setbacks and 6 knockouts.