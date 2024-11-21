Rivero and Bolivar for the Ibero-American WBA belt on Sunday  – World Boxing Association

Isa Rivero and Erika Bolivar will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Ibero-American minimum lightweight belt this coming Sunday at the Cúpula del Milenio in Valladolid, Spain.

Rivero is Spanish and will be at home for such an important fight that will give her the opportunity to be crowned regional champion if she wins. The 37-year-old veteran is in great shape with five wins in a row and is looking to extend the streak.

Bolivar is from Venezuela and is 23 years old. She is coming off a loss to Yoselin Fernandez in her home country and will now go as a visitor in search of a win that will give her another dimension to her career.

Rivero has a record of 8 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 1 knockout, while Bolivar has 6 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 4 wins before the limit.