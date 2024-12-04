Charr vs Pulev for the WBA title on Saturday in Sofia  – World Boxing Association

Mahmoud Charr will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight championship against Kubrat Pulev this Saturday in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria.

The WBA champion will defend his title against an experienced opponent in an evenly matched bout in which both have the necessary power to make an explosive fight.

After a long absence for various reasons, Charr will be coming off an inactivity of more than two years. In 2022 he defeated Nuri Seferi and is now ready to put the black and gold crown on the line.

For his part, Pulev will have the opportunity to contest the belt on his home turf and has every intention of taking it from the champion in this showdown. The 43-year-old Bulgarian defeated Ihor Shevadzutskyi by unanimous decision and has strung together two wins following his 2022 loss to Derek Chisora.

Charr comes in with a record of 34 wins, 4 losses and 20 knockouts, while Pulev has 31 wins, 3 losses and 14 knockouts.