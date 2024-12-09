The WBA Future of Mexican Boxing closed last Sunday – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Mexican Boxing ended on Sunday, December 8 in Mexico City with a great final day, in which the best of the tournament disputed the last fights of an event that had four days and lasted more than a month.

The event organized by Sport Boxing MX and Split Decision, together with Ricardo Chew, had a great presence of Mexican talents of different ages who met in more than 150 amateur bouts that served to provide activity and contribute to the development of the fighters of this country.

The pioneer organization congratulates Mexico’s effort and will continue to try to help young talents around the world with this program that is framed in the principle of developing boxing systematically.