KO Drugs will open the 103rd WBA Convention – World Boxing Association

The KO Drugs will officially kick off the 103rd World Boxing Association (WBA) Convention on Friday at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The event, which will be promoted by Boxlab and MVP.

The main fight will be the interim bantamweight championship between Antonio Vargas and Winston Guerrero, two fighters of great record who will seek the black and gold belt in this great event that will be broadcast by DAZN.

Another important fight will be that of Orlando native Jeovanny Estela, who will clash with Venezuelan Jocksan Blanco for the Continental Americas USA super welterweight championship. In addition, Cuban Lenier Peró will once again step into the ring to face American puncher Walter Burns in a fight for the Continental Americas USA heavyweight title.

Cuban Alex Bray will also fight Filipino Daniel Lim for the Continental Americas super welterweight title and the card will be completed by a number of good fighters in competitive and highly anticipated bouts.

KO Drugs is the boxing event that takes place at every convention and this time it will be on the first day. Before the beginning of the fights, the opening ceremony will take place before the event, which will be attended by different figures and will officially open the cycle of activities.