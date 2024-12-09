Orlando dresses up in gala style – World Boxing Association

The 103rd World Boxing Association (WBA) Convention will begin this week at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The pioneer organization will celebrate this great event in this same venue for the third consecutive year with a full agenda and many important topics to be discussed at its meetings.

On Thursday will be the arrivals of all the figures and leaders who will be present at the convention, while Friday will be the first official day of activities with the KO Drugs to be held at night and will have several titles of the organization at stake, among which the interim bantamweight championship to be disputed by Antonio Vargas and Winston Guerrero.

On Saturday, the board of directors meeting will begin, which will kick off the cycle of activities, among which are the medical seminar, the ratings meeting, as well as the judges and referees seminar, among others.

The WBA has aims to talk about important current issues, including doping, fighters’ health, technology in the sport, judges’ consistency and other important points.

The pioneer organization expects this new convention in Orlando to be a success, like the two that have been held in previous years at the Caribe Royale Hotel, an emerging boxing venue that continues to gain notoriety.