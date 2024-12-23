Usyk ratifies himself as the best  – World Boxing Association

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Tyson Fury last weekend in the main event of the Riyadh Season, ratifieds him as the best fighter of today and one of the best heavyweights of the last decades.

The unanimous decision that the Ukrainian won against the Briton with 116-112 scorecards by the three judges was a great boxing exhibition that allowed him to defeat Fury for the second consecutive time to retain the World Boxing Association (WBA) super champion belt, the WBO and WBC sashes.

Despite the weight disadvantage with respect to his opponent (226 pounds against 281 on the day of the weigh-in), Usyk went out to do his job, to risk standing close to Fury to attack him and overcome his distance to take advantage and nullify the physical advantages of the challenger.

The fight was once again a great spectacle of the Riyadh Season and satisfied the millions of fans who watched it around the world through the DAZN platform.

Usyk continues to make his way as the best heavyweight of an entire era after dominating the cruiserweights in the past. He begins to open debate about his place in history and remains the best of the moment as he awaits the next challenges.

The southpaw fighter’s record stands at 23 wins, no losses and 14 knockouts, while Fury’s record stands at 34 wins, 2 setbacks, 1 draw and 24 knockouts.