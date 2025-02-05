5 of the Best Queensberry Debuts in 2024

In 2024, Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions has seen an exciting influx of talent, with several fighters making a strong impression in their debuts. From former world champions seeking a new challenge to rising prospects looking to make their mark on the boxing scene, these five fighters have wasted no time in making an impact under the Queensberry banner.

Lawrence Okolie

Lawrence Okolie, also known as “The Sauce”, is one of Queensberry’s most exciting debutants of 2024. After signing for Queensberry in October 2024, the former 2 weight world & WBC silver heavyweight champion fought two months later against the number 9 ranked German heavyweight, Hussein Muhamed.

This 10-round bout was crucial for the Londoner as he was about to embark on the most difficult journey of his career yet – to become a three-weight world champion. before he retires.

And he delivered in a stunning fashion, with a minute left of round number one, a counter right hook connecting Muhamed’s chin, which brought him down to the Canvas. Although he managed to get back up on his feet by the count of eight, the referee, Lee Every deemed the German unfit to continue, resulting in a 1st round TKO win for the 32-year-old.

Sam Gilley

Sam Gilley arrived at Queensberry with a growing reputation as a dangerous super welterweight contender, and his debut for Queensberry against Jack McGann only reinforced that perception.

In what was supposed to be a 12-round bout at York Hall in Bethnal Green, it took “The Magic Man” only four rounds to seal a victory via TKO.

Despite starting the bout fighting on the back foot, Gilley quickly found his range and landed several heavy blows to the head and the body of his opponent in round number one.

The more experienced 30-year-old started round number two strong, applying a lot of pressure and capitalising well on most of his opportunities. With one minute to go of round two, a powerful right brought down McGann, which set the tone for the remainder of the fight.

In round three, McGann tried to come back, but Gilley was in complete control. He dictated the pace with sharp counters and smart footwork, making it difficult for McGann to land any significant shots.

Round four started in a similar manner, with McGann applying pressure early on. This time, however, Gilley stayed patient and waited for the right moment. With 2 minutes and 17 seconds to go, a jab followed by a powerful left connected with McGann’s head, which stunned him and sent him backwards.

Gilley knew that this was his moment and continued to unload heavy and precise punches until the referee, Darren Sarginson put an end to the fight.

Jadier Herrera

A Cuban-born lightweight prospect with tremendous potential, Jadier Herrera wasted no time in showcasing his elite set of skills during his Queensberry debut against the Colombian, Andres Navarrete.

The bout between the two lightweights took place at The SSE Arena in Belfast on the 28th of June 2024, and it was scheduled for eight rounds. The still undefeated 22-year-old southpaw only needed one, after landing two powerful shots near the end of round one and stunning his opponent.

With the Colombian unfit to continue, the referee, Mark Bates put an end to the fight with 22 seconds to go, declaring Herrera the winner via a first-round TKO.

Steven Cairns

The highly touted featherweight, Steven Cairns is another one of Queensberry’s debutantes who lived up to expectations. After signing for Frank Warren’s promotion in 2024, the 22-year-old Irishman claimed that 2025 will be his year and it’ll be the year he finally wins his first pro title.

And after his stunning performance against Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira, everyone now knows that “The Irish Takeover” means business. The bout between the two featherweights took place on the 28th of June, 2024 at The SSE Arena in Belfast.

It was scheduled for six rounds, but only took the man from Cork one to stop “The Marajoara Monster”. The stoppage came after de Oliveira was counted out after being floored by a left hook to the body.

Lewis Williams

Last but not least, we’d like to tell you more about an emerging force in the heavyweight division. He goes by the name of Lewis Williams. The 26-year-old showed just what he’s made of from after fighting against Lamah Griggs of Nottingham.

The bout between the two heavyweight fighters took place on the 2nd of November, 2024, at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. It was scheduled for four rounds, but it only took the Queensberry man two to secure the win.

Williams started off the fight by applying pressure and asserting his dominance in the centre of the ring. He kept Griggs at bay with his superior reach, while setting up powerful combinations.

In round number two, a powerful jab and a right to the head sent Griggs to the canvas. Despite getting back up on his feet, Williams was relentless and continued to apply pressure until the referee, Chris Dean, ended the fight, declaring Williams the winner via a 2nd round TKO.