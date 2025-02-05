Delicious Orie Signs for Queensberry

View Profile

The 2024 British Olympian Delicious Orie is set to join the professional ranks and has signed a promotional agreement with Frank Warren and Queensberry to team up with the most formidable pool of heavyweights in world boxing.

The popular Orie, 27, who hails from Wolverhampton following his family moving to the UK from Moscow, became the dominant force of the British amateur heavyweight scene by winning gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games staged in Birmingham, also winning bronze in the same year at the European Championships.

In 2023 he struck gold at the European Games in Krakow-Malopolska, which secured him a place at the Paris Games. However, his Olympic dream was cut short via a split decision loss to the Armenian Davit Chaloyan in the opening round.

Now he is ready to follow in the footsteps of recent British Olympic heavyweights Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce and Frazer Clarke with a charge in the professional code. He will be showcased by Queensberry alongside fellow domestic heavies Daniel Dubois, Fabio Wardley, Moses Itauma, Joe Joyce, Lawrence Okolie, Derek Chisora, David Adeleye, Sol Dacres, Boma Brown, Lewis Williams, Joe Bourne and Aredeji Adegbola.

“I can’t wait to get this next chapter underway!” said the 6ft 6” Orie on his promotional union.

“I’ve put the heartbreak of Paris behind me and look back on my amateur career with pride. A home Commonwealth Games where I won my first major gold and closing the European Championship as Team GB’s flag bearer with a gold medal round my neck were definitely the highlights. I’d like to thank GB Boxing and Team GB for all their support over the past few years.

“I’ve teamed up with Steel City gym, STN Sports and Queensberry Promotions, who together I feel are the team that will take me to the top of the heavyweight division.

“Queensberry is the home of heavyweight boxing and have a long tradition of developing boxers the right way and building superstars. I can’t wait to get going!”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “This is yet another signature heavyweight signing for us at Queensberry and I am delighted to welcome Delicious to the team.

“Delicious has got everything stacked in his favour to make himself a major success as a professional heavyweight. He is skilful, powerful, popular and charismatic and I am certain the British public will get behind him in a big way as he makes his way in the sport.

“We have got incredible depth in the heavyweight division here at Queensberry but, as always, we develop each fighter as an individual and Delicious will be given the right fights at the right time to progress him towards major title contention.

“I am very much looking forward to getting him started and cannot wait to see Delicious in action.”