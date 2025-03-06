Taylor and Essuman seal the deal in Glasgow

Josh Taylor was officially welcomed into the Queensberry fold today when the press conference took place in Glasgow to signpost the forthcoming event at the OVO Hydro, which will stage his Saturday May 24 showdown against WBO European welterweight champion Ekow Essuman.

Tickets for Land of the Brave go on sale at 10am on Friday, 7 March from ticketmaster.co.uk.

The former undisputed super lightweight world champion took pride of place at the top table alongside the undercard fighters, which included new Queensberry signing Alex Arthur Jr and recent Queensberry recruit Drew Limond, who will be making his first appearance on an arena event.

Also, of course, the chief support fights were represented, with Nathaniel Collins and Lee McGregor set to fight for the WBC Silver title at featherweight, plus Aloys Jr on cruiserweight business against David Jamieson.

Taylor insisted that it remains his strong wish to provide a platform for his fellow Scottish fighters to break through by fighting on home turf and attracting the glare of the television cameras and bright lights.

“First of all I would like to say thank you to Queensberry for the opportunity to put a big show back in Scotland,” said the Tartan Tornado. “It has been a couple of years since we have been here and it is great to be the headliner and have the chance to put these younger lads and future stars coming through on to showcase their skills.

“We are kind of starved of big shows and boxing up here. It was Alex Arthur, then it was Ricky Burns and Scott Harrison, then myself carrying it. So it is good to have a show here with Queensberry putting it on. Thank you for giving these young lads the opportunity to showcase their skills and hopefully they can go on and keep bringing big shows to Scotland.”

Taylor, in some ways, hinted that he is about to start from scratch again at 147lbs after his reign of dominance seven points south.

“I have touched on this before, I have been there, done that and worn all of the tee-shirts at light welter,” added the 34-year-old. “Now I am back to being the hunter because I am nothing at welterweight. I am coming up here to try and prove a point that I can become a two-weight world champion and I have chosen a very tough, tried and tested opponent in Ekow here.

“He is a great fighter, very tough, very strong and he gets called The Engine for the way he comes and gives everybody a tough night.

“So I am expecting a tough night and it has given me that fire in my belly and a little bit of the fear factor, which is what I need for this training camp to bring the best out of myself.

“I believe I will get the best out of myself in facing Ekow because I know he brings the fire. I was teammates with him on GB and we did a few rounds. Even then he was always tough and strong. I know what he brings to the table and I know I will have my hands full.

“It is one I am fully up for and fully confident as well. I am fully up for this fight and the challenges ahead.”

For his part, Essuman pointed out that this is the ticket to the top table that he has been craving and calling for. The chance to go into battle against a proven world level operator who has the belts to go with it.

“I have been crying out to break out from that little pond I was fighting in,” stated the 35-year-old from Nottingham. “I am so excited for it, fighting a former undisputed champion and it is a nice, big step up.

“It is the perfect fight for me. You will see flickers of the Engine, flickers of the Spectre, you will see different sides of me and that is exactly why I wanted these big fights.

“I’ve got respect for Josh and I’ve always been able to shoot from the hip with him, and he knows that. I don’t think he is sleeping on me in any way, shape or form. He has focused on what he has been focusing on.”

And what about stepping out in Glasgow in front of Taylor’s army of adoring fans?

“I perform the best in the Lions’ Den.”

