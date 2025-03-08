Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano III – The final battle? – World Boxing Association

On July 11, 2025, the bright lights of Madison Square Garden will once again shine down on two of the most electrifying fighters in women’s boxing: Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. This will be the third chapter in a rivalry that has captivated fans worldwide—a fight that promises nothing less than pure adrenaline and high-stakes drama.

In one corner, Katie Taylor, the Irish legend who has executed her game plan to perfection in their previous two encounters. But this time, it’s about more than just defending her titles—it’s about cementing her legacy as the greatest to ever do it.

In the opposite corner, Amanda Serrano, the relentless Puerto Rican warrior, fueled by the fire of revenge. This isn’t just another fight for Serrano—it’s an all-or-nothing moment. She’s adjusted, she’s prepared, and she’s determined to flip the script in what could be their most explosive battle yet.

Madison Square Garden won’t just be the venue—it will be the center of the boxing universe that night. Will Taylor stand tall once again and solidify her reign? Or will Serrano rewrite history and claim her undisputed crown? The world is waiting for the answer.

Adding even more weight to the moment, this will be the first all-female boxing card in the history of Madison Square Garden—a groundbreaking tribute to how these fighters have shattered barriers and redefined the sport.

“To headline an all-female card at MSG, representing both New York and Puerto Rico, is something I never thought would be possible,” Serrano said.

A legacy will be defined. A rivalry will be settled. And history will be made.