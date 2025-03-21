Fatal Fury: Canelo vs Scull

Event Info

The Great Mexican, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, will set about his attempt to restore his complete domination of the super middleweight division on May 3 at the ANB Arena in Riyadh in the first of four fights Canelo will enter into as part of Riyadh Season.

The star attraction takes on William Scull in a bid to reunite himself with the IBF world title he was forced to relinquish due to mandatory orders and to do so he must defeat the Germany-based Cuban who overcame Vladimir Shishkin to win the title himself in October of last year.

For Canelo the stakes are very high because plans are place for a Riyadh Season extravaganza in September, to be staged in Las Vegas, where he would go up against the pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford in a clash for the ages, a Superfight that will capture the eyes of the world.

But first he must inflict a first defeat on the unbeaten 32-year-old Skull and put his championship jigsaw back together again.

May 3 will represent the first fight night Canelo will experience outside of North America. Six out of his last seven fights have taken place in Las Vegas, with the other happening in his homeland.

Last time out, Canelo overcame the unbeaten Edgar Berlanga via unanimous decision, the same outcome as his previous title defence against the also undefeated Jaime Munguia.