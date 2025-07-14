Johnson makes history with emphatic TKO to become undisputed champion – World Boxing Association

In a breakthrough performance under the lights of Madison Square Garden, Australia’s Cherneka Johnson (18–2, 8 KOs) captured the undisputed bantamweight crown with a dominant ninth-round technical knockout over American veteran Shurretta Metcalf (14–5–1, 2 KOs), marking a milestone moment on the first all-women’s boxing card ever held at the historic venue.

Born in New Zealand and based in Melbourne, Johnson took control of the bout from the third round onward, setting a relentless pace that Metcalf, 40, struggled to match. The American tried to keep her distance with the jab, but Johnson’s footwork, volume punching, and offensive rhythm quickly began to overwhelm her.

In the ninth, after a furious barrage of unanswered punches, the referee stepped in to stop the contest, awarding Johnson a TKO victory and a piece of boxing history.

With the win, Johnson becomes the first Australian—male or female—to achieve undisputed champion status in professional boxing. She now holds all four major world titles at 118 pounds: WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO.

Her corner erupted in celebration, calling the moment a landmark achievement for Oceania boxing. Johnson, who had promised a career-defining performance, delivered exactly that on the sport’s biggest stage.

Metcalf, though beaten, earned respect for her durability and early tactical efforts. She showed flashes of sharpness in the opening rounds but simply couldn’t withstand the sustained pressure and precision of a determined Johnson.

This victory not only solidifies Cherneka Johnson’s place in boxing history but also sends a message to the global bantamweight division: a new queen reigns, and she’s here to stay.