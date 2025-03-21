WBA Continental Americas Gold Title on the Line – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, March 22, the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York, will set the stage for an explosive showdown as Junior Younan puts his WBA Continental Americas Gold title on the line against Abel Mina.

The Undefeated Champion

Brooklyn’s own Junior “Young God” Younan steps into the ring with an unblemished 21-0-1 record, including 13 knockouts. A dynamic fighter with speed, power, and polished technique, Younan has been on a tear, stopping his last two opponents inside the distance.

The 28-year-old super middleweight captured the WBA Continental Americas Gold belt in May 2024, delivering a statement-making first-round knockout over Ricardo Adrián Luna. This will be his first title defense, and he’s looking to make it a dominant one.

The Battle-Tested Challenger

Standing in his way is Abel “Authentic” Mina, a rugged competitor from Ecuador with a record of 18-3-1 (9 KOs). Mina has proven his durability and skill against high-caliber opposition, including a hard-fought draw against former world title challenger Kamil Szeremeta in 2024.

While Mina’s recent outings have been a mix of wins and losses, his resilience and tactical approach make him a dangerous underdog. He’s stepping into hostile territory but has every intention of shocking the boxing world.

Clash of Styles, High Stakes

This matchup pits Younan’s aggressive, high-octane offense against Mina’s grit, endurance, and calculated strategy. For Younan, this is a chance to solidify his status as a rising force in the super middleweight division. For Mina, it’s an opportunity to turn the tables and announce himself as a serious contender.

With gold on the line and careers at stake, expect nothing less than fireworks in Huntington this Saturday night!