Bouvier Outpoints Sánchez to Claim WBA Gold Bantamweight Title – World Boxing Association

In front of a lively hometown crowd at the Frontón of the Municipal Campus in Maldonado, Uruguay, Gabriela Bouvier etched her name into the history books on Sunday night, capturing the WBA Gold bantamweight title with a hard-fought decision win over Venezuela’s Bestalia Sánchez.

The bout was a ten-round battle marked by momentum shifts and spirited exchanges, as both fighters laid it all on the line. From the opening bell, Bouvier showcased her experience and ring IQ, using her range to keep the aggressive Sánchez at bay and control the pace of the fight.

Sánchez, a southpaw with a gritty, come-forward style, looked to close the distance and force the action on the inside. But Bouvier, ever the savvy veteran, nullified those advances with smart footwork, timing, and well-placed counters that impressed the judges.

When the final bell rang, it was Bouvier who had done enough to earn the unanimous nod from the officials, much to the delight of her home fans. The win improves her record to 21-14-1 with 4 knockouts, while Sánchez falls to 13-3 with 7 KOs.

The title bout was the centerpiece of Maldonado Boxea, a social sports initiative spearheaded by Enjoy Punta del Este in collaboration with the Maldonado local government—aimed at promoting boxing and community development in the region.

For Bouvier, it was more than a win—it was a crowning moment in a career built on perseverance and passion.