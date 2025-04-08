Resounding Success for the Baby Bull Future Champions in Houston – World Boxing Association

This past weekend, the city of Houston played host to a truly standout event in the world of boxing—the third edition of the Baby Bull Future Champions. Spearheaded by former world champion Juan “Baby Bull” Díaz, the event brought together dozens of young prospects, all eager to showcase their skills and chase their dreams inside the ring.

With the strong backing of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the showcase featured a full slate of amateur bouts along with spirited youth boxing exhibitions, creating a unique platform for up-and-coming talent.

The atmosphere was electric, filled with thrilling action and a festive vibe that was streamed live via the WBA’s official YouTube channel, allowing fans around the globe to witness the next generation in action.

The WBA continues to stand firmly behind grassroots initiatives like this one, reaffirming its commitment to developing young fighters and strengthening the sport on an international level.